Financial Perspectives Inc Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 740.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,179.41. The stock has a market cap of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $736.23 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,339.81.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

