Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 516.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 715,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 573,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 163.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.49. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.