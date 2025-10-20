Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC set a $218.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $211.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

