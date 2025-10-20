Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 6.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.40.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research increased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.