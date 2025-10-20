Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 185,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 91,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Sims Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.68.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

