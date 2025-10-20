Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,887,000 after acquiring an additional 315,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild Redb upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares in the company, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,343,079 shares of company stock worth $566,860,634. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $229.33 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.34. The company has a market cap of $258.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

