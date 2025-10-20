Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 339,485 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,485 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,952.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

