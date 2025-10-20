FLC Capital Advisors Sells 6,946 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $877,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 87.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $14,766,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Ares Capital by 26.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 587,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $11,778,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

