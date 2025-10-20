Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 134.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $1,768,334.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 457,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,213,137.68. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,409.84. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $81.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

