CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 46 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.26 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.50 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.76.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

