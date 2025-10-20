First Interstate Bank Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $207.89 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $217.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

