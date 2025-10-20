Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.