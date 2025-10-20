Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $458.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.89. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.35.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

