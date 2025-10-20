Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.15.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $594.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.35. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

