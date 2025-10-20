4,100 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after buying an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after buying an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,866,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after buying an additional 80,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

