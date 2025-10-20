Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 188.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $78,905,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sony by 4,056.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,973,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,269,000 after buying an additional 1,926,156 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sony by 702.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,318,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 1,154,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 124.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,814,000 after buying an additional 1,142,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 59.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 563,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sony Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.