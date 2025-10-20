Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $239.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

