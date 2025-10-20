International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 156.6% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $174.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

