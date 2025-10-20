TD Asset Management Inc Sells 401 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,886.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $151.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.1%

VRT opened at $174.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

