Medtronic PLC $MDT Holdings Lowered by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 5.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

