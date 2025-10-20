Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $121.78 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.11.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

