Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 0.8% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Vertiv by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $174.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

