1,340 Shares in Blackstone Inc. $BX Purchased by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 302,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.1% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 217,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BX stock opened at $156.37 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

