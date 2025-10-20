Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 736.1% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,831.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 102,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

RSPG opened at $75.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.