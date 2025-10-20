359,700 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 359,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -196.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

