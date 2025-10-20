New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.80 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

