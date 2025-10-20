Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,054,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,909,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 156,078 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 91.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 300,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.42 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

About FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

