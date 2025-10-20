Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 162 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FANG opened at $139.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

