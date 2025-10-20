Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $215,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.1%

ZBH opened at $102.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

