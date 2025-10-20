Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2,408.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,456,000 after buying an additional 281,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 79.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,745,000 after buying an additional 278,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $268.15 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.28.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

