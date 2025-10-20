Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up about 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

