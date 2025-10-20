Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,080,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 893,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 227,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.