Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.70 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.