Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB Stock Holdings Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,720 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 126.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

