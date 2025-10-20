Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Stock Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,257. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.20 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

