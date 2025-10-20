Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $7,200,000. Public Investment Fund grew its position in DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after purchasing an additional 333,369 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.91.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $263.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.24. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.26 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at $224,813,943.54. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 993,105 shares of company stock valued at $248,566,566. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

