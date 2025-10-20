Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 110.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 123.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,315,001. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $324.02 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.63 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.32.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $515.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.68.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

