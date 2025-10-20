Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $99.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

