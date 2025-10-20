Vanderbilt University Acquires 6,176 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,591,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,698,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average is $212.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

