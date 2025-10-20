Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,591,479 shares of company stock worth $1,512,698,663. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

