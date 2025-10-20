Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 181,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DoorDash by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $263.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.26 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.31 and a 200-day moving average of $230.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $8,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $12,180,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,105 shares of company stock valued at $248,566,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.