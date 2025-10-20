Mutual Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,695.50. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,045 shares of company stock worth $6,547,257. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.20 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

