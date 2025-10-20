Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:BSX opened at $99.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.