Private Trust Co. NA Buys 799 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

