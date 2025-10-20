New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,591,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,698,663. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.04 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.