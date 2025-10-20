lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 93,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $167.41 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.30.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.