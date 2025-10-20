Ascent Group LLC Has $28.25 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,591,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,698,663. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

