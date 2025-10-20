Cwm LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCAF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 397,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.