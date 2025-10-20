Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,138 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 305,740 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.