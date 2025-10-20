T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR is 4J Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF comprises 6.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.67% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,421,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 190,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 1,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,112 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

TFLR opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

